Traders Buy Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) on weakness during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. $61.63 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $41.61 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $20.02 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Vertex Pharmaceuticals had the 25th highest net in-flow for the day. Vertex Pharmaceuticals traded down ($4.46) for the day and closed at $157.66Specifically, CMO Jeffrey Chodakewitz sold 1,719 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total transaction of $270,364.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,147 shares of company stock worth $55,123,669. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41,160.97, a PE ratio of 192.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $651.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 337.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/traders-buy-vertex-pharmaceuticals-vrtx-on-weakness-on-insider-selling.html.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.