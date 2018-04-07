TransCanada Co. (TRP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

TransCanada Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from TransCanada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Shares of TRP opened at C$52.98 on Friday. TransCanada has a 52 week low of C$50.28 and a 52 week high of C$65.18.

TransCanada (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. TransCanada had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 4.06%.

In related news, Director Stãƒâ©Phan Crétier bought 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$56.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$214,343.64. Also, Director David B. Moneta bought 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,997.90. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,270 and have sold 5,101 shares valued at $291,724.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on TransCanada from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TransCanada from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TransCanada from C$81.00 to C$77.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on TransCanada from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TransCanada from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.89.

About TransCanada

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

