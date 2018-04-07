Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Transocean (RIG) Stock Price

News coverage about Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Transocean earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the offshore drilling services provider an impact score of 46.3747768477941 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,564,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,636,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $4,579.97, a P/E ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.51. Transocean has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.82.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.66 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 105.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. Transocean’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. equities analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIG shares. Jefferies Group raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $10.00 target price on Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray set a $11.00 price target on Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $11.00 price target on Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

In related news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $18,580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $84,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,527.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

