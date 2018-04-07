Travis Perkins (TPK) Coverage Initiated at BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TPK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Travis Perkins to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($23.86) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,650 ($23.16) to GBX 1,720 ($24.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($25.27) to GBX 1,550 ($21.76) in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to an “add” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,610 ($22.60) to GBX 1,430 ($20.07) in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,570.91 ($22.05).

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,224 ($17.18) on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,233.50 ($17.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,709 ($23.99).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Ruth Anderson acquired 71 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,258 ($17.66) per share, with a total value of £893.18 ($1,253.76). Also, insider Tony Buffin sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($18.39), for a total transaction of £143,523.60 ($201,464.91). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 204 shares of company stock worth $266,390.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc operates as a builder's merchant and home improvement product retailer in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies building materials for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial constructions.

