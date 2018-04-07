Trecora Resources (TREC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday.

TREC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Trecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trecora Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trecora Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of TREC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 32,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.07, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.67 million. analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 4,363 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $53,664.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066,742 shares in the company, valued at $37,720,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $137,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 477,536 shares in the company, valued at $6,561,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,478 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brigade Capital Management LP lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 233,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 78,950 shares in the last quarter. Luzich Partners LLC lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 10.0% during the third quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 1,105,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 100,195 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Trecora Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,398,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trecora Resources by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Trecora Resources during the third quarter valued at $353,000. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources (TREC) is a provider of high-purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes. TREC owns and operates a facility located in southeast Texas, just north of Beaumont, which specializes in high-purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: specialty petrochemical products and specialty synthetic waxes.

