Tredegar (TG) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Tredegar (NYSE:TG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tredegar earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.6764586431925 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Tredegar stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.41, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tredegar has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $20.65.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $245.84 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiDry and AquiDry Plus brands.

