Tree Island Steel Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (TSL)

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

TSE TSL traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.48. 5,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,213. Tree Island Steel has a 52 week low of C$2.01 and a 52 week high of C$4.75.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Tree Island Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of C$54.56 million during the quarter.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers residential products, including bulk nails, collated nails, packaged nails and fasteners, bulk screws, and packaged nails and fasteners, as well as nail head identification systems; and woven wires, welded wires, and corners and accessories.

