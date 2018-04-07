Trevali Mining (TV) Insider Anna Man-Yue Ladd Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) insider Anna Man-Yue Ladd sold 55,000 shares of Trevali Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$70,950.00.

Anna Man-Yue Ladd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Anna Man-Yue Ladd sold 82,730 shares of Trevali Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.61, for a total value of C$133,195.30.

On Monday, January 29th, Anna Man-Yue Ladd sold 100,000 shares of Trevali Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.67, for a total value of C$167,000.00.

Shares of TSE TV traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 267,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,398. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$1.75.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$239.76 million during the quarter. Trevali Mining had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%.

TV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$2.20 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.90 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Trevali Mining from C$2.40 to C$2.10 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.99.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Peru and Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Santander property covering an area of 4,455 hectares located on the western edge of the Altiplano, Peru; and the Caribou property covering an area of 3,105.7 hectares located in the province of New Brunswick, Canada.

