Insider Buying: Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Director Buys 6,500 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Director Trevor Haynes bought 6,500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,145.00.

Trevor Haynes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 23rd, Trevor Haynes purchased 30,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$72,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Trevor Haynes purchased 5,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$11,900.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Trevor Haynes acquired 7,500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.41 per share, with a total value of C$18,075.00.

Black Diamond Group stock opened at C$2.37 on Friday. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$4.22.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.17 million. Black Diamond Group had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$2.40 to C$2.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$2.70 to C$3.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.80 to C$2.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.08.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells portable workforce accommodation and space rental solutions. The Camps & Lodging segment provides workforce accommodation solutions ranging from basic accommodation unit rental to turnkey lodging. This segment's lodging services include camps with on-site management of catering and housekeeping personnel and front desk services, as well as fresh water and waste water management, electricity, television, telephone, Internet, and consumables, such as fuel.

