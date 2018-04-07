TriCo Bancshares’ (NASDAQ:TCBK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Sandler O’Neill

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Sandler O’Neill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Sandler O’Neill’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, FIG Partners cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 80,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,583. The company has a market cap of $865.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $32.82 and a 1 year high of $43.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.45 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 9.70%. research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in TriCo Bancshares by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Tri Counties Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank (the Bank). The Bank offers banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses through 68 branch offices in Northern and Central California.

