Triggers (TRIG) Price Hits $0.72 on Major Exchanges

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 31st. One Triggers token can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00010300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. Over the last week, Triggers has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. Triggers has a total market cap of $23.12 million and $2.98 million worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00679834 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014508 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014235 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00179758 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00037335 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051437 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Triggers Profile

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe. Triggers’ official website is www.blocksafefoundation.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocksafe is a decentralized protocol for managing access to firearms. Blocksafe is being built on Lisk as a sidechain and is powered by the Trigger (TRIG) token, the native currency within the Blocksafe system. “

Buying and Selling Triggers

Triggers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is not presently possible to buy Triggers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triggers must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Triggers using one of the exchanges listed above.

