Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on April 30th

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

Trinity Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,939.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.00.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Trinity Industries news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 447,505 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.63 per share, with a total value of $14,602,088.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 350,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,497,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,624,387 shares of company stock worth $86,077,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation and construction sectors. The Company’s products and services include railcars and railcar parts; parts and steel components; the leasing, management and maintenance of railcars; highway products; construction aggregates; inland barges; structural wind towers; steel utility structures; storage and distribution containers, and trench shields and shoring products.

