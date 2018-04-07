Trinity Network Credit (CRYPTO:TNC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $533,122.00

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.0843 or 0.00001213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $28.09 million and $533,122.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00676751 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00178992 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036491 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053945 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency.

Trinity Network Credit Coin Trading

Trinity Network Credit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

