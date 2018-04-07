Trinseo (TSE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a buy rating on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Trinseo to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Wells Fargo restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Trinseo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group lifted their price target on Trinseo to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.17.

NYSE:TSE traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.85. 214,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,848. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $3,085.90, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.30.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.47. Trinseo had a return on equity of 62.52% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Trinseo will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

In other Trinseo news, insider Ryan J. Leib sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $239,942.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $656,061.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,489.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,089 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,204 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Trinseo by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 801,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,441,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,401 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $961,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Trinseo by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,427,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,626,000 after purchasing an additional 163,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA is a materials company engaged in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex and plastics. The Company’s segments include Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks and Americas Styrenics. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex (SB latex) and other latex polymers and binders.

