Contrasting Trinseo (TSE) and Trecora Resources (TREC)

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) and Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Trinseo has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trecora Resources has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Trinseo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Trecora Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Trinseo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Trecora Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trinseo and Trecora Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinseo 7.38% 62.52% 13.82% Trecora Resources 7.35% 4.42% 2.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trinseo and Trecora Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinseo $4.45 billion 0.70 $328.30 million $8.13 8.84 Trecora Resources $245.14 million 1.36 $18.00 million $0.44 31.25

Trinseo has higher revenue and earnings than Trecora Resources. Trinseo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trecora Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Trinseo pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Trecora Resources does not pay a dividend. Trinseo pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Trinseo and Trecora Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinseo 0 2 4 0 2.67 Trecora Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Trinseo currently has a consensus target price of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.26%. Trecora Resources has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.36%. Given Trinseo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Trinseo is more favorable than Trecora Resources.

Summary

Trinseo beats Trecora Resources on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo S.A. is a materials company engaged in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex and plastics. The Company’s segments include Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks and Americas Styrenics. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex (SB latex) and other latex polymers and binders. The Synthetic Rubber segment produces synthetic rubber products used in tires, impact modifiers and technical rubber products. The Performance Plastics segment produces compounds and blends and specialized acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) grades. The Basic Plastics segment produces styrenic polymers, including polystyrene, basic ABS, and styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN) products, as well as polycarbonate (PC). The Feedstocks segment includes its production and procurement of styrene monomer outside of North America. The Americas Styrenics segment consists of the operations of its joint venture, Americas Styrenics LLC.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources (TREC) is a provider of high-purity specialty hydrocarbons and waxes. TREC owns and operates a facility located in southeast Texas, just north of Beaumont, which specializes in high-purity hydrocarbons and other petrochemical manufacturing. The Company operates through two segments: specialty petrochemical products and specialty synthetic waxes. The specialty petrochemical products segment operates through South Hampton Resources, Inc. (SHR). The specialty synthetic wax segment operates through Trecora Chemical, Inc. (TC). SHR owns and operates a specialty petrochemical facility that produces hydrocarbons and other petroleum-based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane and hexane. TC produces specialty polyethylene and poly alpha olefin waxes, and provides custom processing services. In addition, the Company is the 33.4% owner of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co., a Saudi Arabian joint stock company.

