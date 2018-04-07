Tristar Coin (TSTR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,991.00

Tristar Coin (CURRENCY:TSTR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last seven days, Tristar Coin has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One Tristar Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Tristar Coin has a market cap of $1,380.00 and $12,991.00 worth of Tristar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Quebecoin (QBC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000178 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000231 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000501 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurboCoin (TURBO) traded 419.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Tristar Coin Coin Profile

Tristar Coin (TSTR) is a coin. Tristar Coin’s total supply is 255,027,857 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,857 coins. Tristar Coin’s official Twitter account is @tristarcoin. The official website for Tristar Coin is www.tristarcoin.com.

Tristar Coin Coin Trading

Tristar Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Tristar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tristar Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tristar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

