Trivago (TRVG) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research cut Trivago from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trivago in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Trivago in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Trivago in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Trivago from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Trivago has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $2,279.65, a P/E ratio of -109.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Trivago had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $181.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.13 million. Trivago’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Trivago by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Trivago during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Trivago by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 28,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Trivago by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

Trivago Company Profile

Trivago NV is a company based in the Netherlands that operates an online hotel search platform. The platform allows users to search for, compare and book hotels. It gathers information from various third parties’ platforms and provides information about the hotel, pictures, ratings, reviews and filters, such as price, location and extra options.

