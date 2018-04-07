Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) to Issue GBX 0.66 Dividend

Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) declared a dividend on Monday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON TIGT traded up GBX 73.46 ($1.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 74.20 ($1.04). 383,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,876. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 73 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 83.50 ($1.17).

Troy Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment trust. The principal objective of the Trust is to provide shareholders with an income yield and the prospect of income and capital growth through investing in a portfolio of United Kingdom equities. The Trust has investments in United Kingdom-listed investment companies, property and banks.

