TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 5,487 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $128.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350,682.16, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $120.95 and a 52-week high of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Vetr raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.28 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

