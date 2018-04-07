TrueFlip (TFL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $222,654.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00012059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, EtherDelta, Livecoin and YoBit. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $222,654.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002948 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00675675 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00182422 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035560 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00054736 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Livecoin, EtherDelta and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

