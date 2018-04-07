Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6,572.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 101,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100,228 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $101.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $156,751.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.82%.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $5,079,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,178,019.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,428,199.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

