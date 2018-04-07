TrustPlus Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:TRUST)

TrustPlus (CURRENCY:TRUST) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, TrustPlus has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. TrustPlus has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $39,537.00 worth of TrustPlus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustPlus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0649 or 0.00000946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00084975 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015133 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

About TrustPlus

TRUST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2014. TrustPlus’ total supply is 32,086,595 coins. TrustPlus’ official Twitter account is @TrustPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrustPlus is trustplus.co.

Buying and Selling TrustPlus

TrustPlus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase TrustPlus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustPlus must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustPlus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

