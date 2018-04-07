TWO Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TWO Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Two River Bancorp is a state-chartered commercial bank. It engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial loans, SBA lending, safe deposit boxes, night depository, wire transfers, money orders, traveler’s checks, automated teller machines, direct deposit, telephone and internet banking. Two River Bancorp, formerly known as Community Partners Bancorp, is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of TWO Rivers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

NASDAQ:TRCB opened at $17.79 on Thursday. TWO Rivers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $151.40, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.48.

TWO Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 million. TWO Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 14.88%. research analysts expect that TWO Rivers Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TWO Rivers Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRCB. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in TWO Rivers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TWO Rivers Bancorp by 580.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 64,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TWO Rivers Bancorp by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 31,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in TWO Rivers Bancorp by 62.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in TWO Rivers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,292,000. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TWO Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/two-rivers-bancorp-trcb-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About TWO Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TWO Rivers Bancorp (TRCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Rivers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO Rivers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.