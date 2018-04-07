Huazhu Hotels Group (HTHT) Stake Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Huazhu Hotels Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.14% of Huazhu Hotels Group worth $13,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Huazhu Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huazhu Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huazhu Hotels Group by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huazhu Hotels Group during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTHT stock opened at $129.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,178.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.62. Huazhu Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $166.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. T.H. Capital set a $175.00 target price on Huazhu Hotels Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Huazhu Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

About Huazhu Hotels Group

China Lodging Group, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under the Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, Hi Inn, Grand Mercure Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, and Ibis Hotel brand names for business and leisure traveler customers.

