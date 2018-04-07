Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 128.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,476 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.83% of Solaredge Technologies worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SEDG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Group upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cowen set a $53.00 price objective on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.47.

Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,396.46, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.55. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $189.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.78 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 29.21%. research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $333,376.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $1,499,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,054.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 609,025 shares of company stock worth $29,617,837. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc offers an inverter solution for a solar photovoltaic (PV) system. The Company’s products include SolarEdge Power Optimizer, SolarEdge Inverter, StorEdge Solutions and SolarEdge Monitoring Software. Its product roadmap consists of categories, including power optimizers, inverters, monitoring services, energy storage and smart energy management.

