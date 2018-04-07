65,187 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO) Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Atmos Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 269,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,112,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $76.46 and a 12-month high of $93.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,287.20, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 53.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation is a fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor engaged primarily in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline businesses, as well as other nonregulated natural gas businesses. It operates through three segments: regulated distribution segment, which includes its regulated distribution and related sales operations; regulated pipeline segment, which includes pipeline and storage operations of its Atmos Pipeline-Texas Division, and nonregulated segment, which includes its nonregulated natural gas management, nonregulated natural gas transmission, storage and other services.

