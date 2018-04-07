Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) Stake Lessened by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,556 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.12% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $6,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,265.54, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $81.74.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $471.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.30 million. analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This is a boost from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $41.00 price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Macquarie Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through four segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, Contracted Power (CP), and MIC Hawaii. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and animal oils through a network of 19 marine terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

