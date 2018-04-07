Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 2,982 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,759 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.24% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 183,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,939 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 37.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 30,461 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $61,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $69.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $22.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

BMRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (Bancorp) is the holding company for Bank of Marin (the Bank). The Company’s business banking focus is on small to medium-sized businesses, professionals and not-for-profit organizations. The Company operates through 23 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa and Alameda counties.

