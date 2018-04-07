Tyme Technologies (TYME) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tyme Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.4223707166755 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Tyme Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

NASDAQ TYME traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.11. 178,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,083. Tyme Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $212.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.27.

In other Tyme Technologies news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $68,706.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing cancer therapeutics that is intended to be broadly effective across tumor types and have low toxicity profiles. The Company’s therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell’s innate metabolic weaknesses to compromise its defenses, leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system.

