U.CASH (CRYPTO:UCASH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5,085.00

U.CASH (CURRENCY:UCASH) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. U.CASH has a market cap of $6.29 million and approximately $5,085.00 worth of U.CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, U.CASH has traded 57.3% lower against the dollar. One U.CASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00676432 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014415 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00178406 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036387 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00055435 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

U.CASH Profile

U.CASH’s genesis date was September 9th, 2017. U.CASH’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,678,441 tokens. The official website for U.CASH is u.cash. U.CASH’s official Twitter account is @udotcash. The Reddit community for U.CASH is /r/ucash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “U.CASH is a peer-to-peer network of retail service providers (converters) combined with online and mobile applications (apps) targeted towards financial services and inclusion. It allows any person in the world to access bank-like services without the actual need to interact with a banks. The U.CASH (UCASH) token is a universal access key which gives users access to services on the Ucash network as well as advanced functionalities. This token will be distributed using an Initial Bounty Offering (IBO) model to enable more equitable access. Initially, UCASH will be created and distributed during the IBO period using the ERC20 standard on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once the IBO is concluded, U.CASH will also create the equivalent amount of UCASH on various blockchains including Bitcoin and others. “

U.CASH Token Trading

U.CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is not presently possible to buy U.CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U.CASH must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U.CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

