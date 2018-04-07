U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Cut by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Elkhorn Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,182,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 47.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 106,790 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,321.4% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,241,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,226,000 after buying an additional 1,502,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

In other news, EVP Craig E. Gifford sold 45,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $2,540,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $556,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,881,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,775. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $83,718.39, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 25.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

