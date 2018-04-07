TheStreet Lowers U.S. Concrete (USCR) to C

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of U.S. Concrete in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on U.S. Concrete to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

Shares of USCR opened at $58.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. U.S. Concrete has a 52-week low of $58.15 and a 52-week high of $86.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,009.26, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $341.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.33 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 17.54%. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $679,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 414,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,284,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ronnie A. Pruitt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $41,575.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,840 shares of company stock worth $2,180,990. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Concrete by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/u-s-concrete-uscr-rating-lowered-to-c-at-thestreet-updated-updated.html.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.