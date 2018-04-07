Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.69.

UBNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Vetr cut Ubiquiti Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.07 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ubiquiti Networks from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Ubiquiti Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti Networks in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ubiquiti Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UBNT traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 746,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,873. Ubiquiti Networks has a one year low of $45.71 and a one year high of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,344.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.00.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $250.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Ubiquiti Networks will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the Wireless communications provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ubiquiti Networks Company Profile

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products.

