Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of UBM (LON:UBM) in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas reissued an outperform rating on shares of UBM in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of UBM in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UBM to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 675 ($9.48) to GBX 930 ($13.05) in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of UBM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 910 ($12.77) target price on shares of UBM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 868.36 ($12.19).

UBM stock traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.19) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 943.50 ($13.24). 954,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,000. UBM has a fifty-two week low of GBX 639 ($8.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 957.50 ($13.44).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be paid a GBX 18 ($0.25) dividend. This is a positive change from UBM’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th.

In other news, insider Tim Cobbold sold 117,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 930 ($13.05), for a total value of £1,090,629.60 ($1,530,923.08). Also, insider Terry Neil bought 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 919 ($12.90) per share, for a total transaction of £5,376.15 ($7,546.53). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 638 shares of company stock valued at $583,286.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/ubm-ubm-receives-hold-rating-from-deutsche-bank.html.

UBM Company Profile

UBM plc is a business-to-business (B2B) event organizer. The Company’s segments include Events and Other Marketing Services. In total, the Company serves over 50 different communities. The Company operates in over 20 countries. Events segment provide face-to-face interaction in the form of exhibitions, tradeshows, conferences and other live events.

Receive News & Ratings for UBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.