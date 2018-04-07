UBS Reiterates “€16.50” Price Target for ENI (ENI)

UBS set a €16.50 ($20.37) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs set a €17.80 ($21.98) target price on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($19.75) target price on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Societe Generale set a €17.00 ($20.99) target price on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Jefferies Group set a €17.20 ($21.23) target price on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.25 ($18.83) target price on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.50 ($19.13).

Shares of ETR ENI traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €14.88 ($18.37). 19,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a twelve month low of €12.94 ($15.98) and a twelve month high of €15.44 ($19.06).

