Leoni (ETR:LEO) Given a €51.00 Price Target at UBS

UBS set a €51.00 ($62.96) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEO. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($91.36) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €73.00 ($90.12) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($91.36) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €57.00 ($70.37) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.64 ($72.40).

Leoni stock traded down €0.84 ($1.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €50.70 ($62.59). The stock had a trading volume of 155,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. Leoni has a 52-week low of €39.21 ($48.41) and a 52-week high of €66.20 ($81.73).

About Leoni

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wires, optical fibers, cables, and cable systems; and related services for applications in the automotive and other industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Wire & Cable Solutions, and Wiring Systems. The Wire & Cable Solutions segment develops, produces, and assembles wires and stands, optical fibers, standard and special cables, hybrid and optical cables, and various cable systems.

