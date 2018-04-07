UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Abaxis Inc (ABAX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ:ABAX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABAX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abaxis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,086,000 after buying an additional 74,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Abaxis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Abaxis by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Abaxis by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 26,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Abaxis by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

ABAX stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.85. 123,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,655. Abaxis Inc has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $1,609.52, a P/E ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Abaxis had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Abaxis Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Abaxis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABAX shares. UBS upgraded Abaxis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Abaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abaxis from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Abaxis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

In other news, VP Craig Tockman sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total value of $122,644.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,669.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total value of $355,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,500.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,662 shares of company stock worth $1,804,604. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-acquires-shares-of-4380-abaxis-inc-abax-updated.html.

Abaxis Company Profile

Abaxis, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable blood analysis systems that are used in medical specialties in human or veterinary patient care to provide clinicians with blood constituent measurements. The Company markets and sells its products around the world through independent distributors and direct sales force.

Receive News & Ratings for Abaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.