UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,492,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 14,929 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $27.60 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1,517.01 and a PE ratio of 3.48.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $239.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.72 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.92% and a return on equity of 61.78%. equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $6.53 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.53%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $619,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian M. Chopin sold 21,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $672,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,533 shares of company stock worth $5,400,965. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-buys-shares-of-8200-warrior-met-coal-inc-hcc-updated.html.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc, formerly Warrior Met Coal, LLC, is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coal for the steel industry from underground mines located in Brookwood, Alabama, southwest of Birmingham and near Tuscaloosa. These underground coalmines are 1,400 to 2,100 feet underground. Its operations serve markets in the United States, Europe, Asia and South America via barge and rail access to the Port of Mobile.

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.