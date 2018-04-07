UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 14,336 Shares of Bill Barrett Co. (BBG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill Barrett Co. (NYSE:BBG) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,136 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Bill Barrett worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill Barrett by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Bill Barrett during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill Barrett during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Bill Barrett during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill Barrett during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBG opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Bill Barrett Co. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

Bill Barrett (NYSE:BBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Bill Barrett had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Bill Barrett Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bill Barrett from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Bill Barrett in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill Barrett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Bill Barrett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bill Barrett in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.48.

Bill Barrett Company Profile

Bill Barrett Corporation is an independent energy company that develops, acquires and explores for oil and natural gas resources. The Company’s assets and operations are located in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. It has over two areas of production: The Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin) and the Uinta Oil Program in the Uinta Basin.

