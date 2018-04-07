Box (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Box (NYSE:BOX) by 153.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,304 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY acquired a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 34,217.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 19,162 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,588.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $223,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,638.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 715,579 shares of company stock worth $15,280,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2,828.73, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.14. Box has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 30.62% and a negative return on equity of 433.21%. The company had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Box will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Vetr raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.97 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Box, Inc provides an enterprise content management platform that enables organizations of all sizes to manage enterprise content while allowing access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. With the Company’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud-based platform, users can collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security and compliance features to comply with internal policies and industry regulations.

