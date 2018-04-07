UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $221,000 in Basic Energy Services, Inc. (BAS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAS. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Basic Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Basic Energy Services in the third quarter worth $264,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Basic Energy Services by 1,638.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Basic Energy Services in the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Basic Energy Services by 120.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on BAS shares. Piper Jaffray set a $19.00 price target on shares of Basic Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Basic Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Basic Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In other Basic Energy Services news, major shareholder Ascribe Capital Llc sold 39,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,045,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Monroe Patterson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $37,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,401.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 432,810 shares of company stock worth $10,501,971. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAS opened at $13.68 on Friday. Basic Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $235.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.46 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. research analysts forecast that Basic Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling.

