Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Triton International by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 356,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 302,589 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Triton International by 734.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 245,307 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,249,000. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 278,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after buying an additional 81,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Triton International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 881,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,343,000 after buying an additional 80,998 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Simon R. Vernon sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 160,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,816,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Triton International in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of TRTN opened at $29.68 on Friday. Triton International Limited has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2,497.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.26 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Triton International’s payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-purchases-7958-shares-of-triton-international-limited-trtn-updated-updated.html.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry freight, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as manages containers owned by third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.