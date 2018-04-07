UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $198,000 in Arlington Asset Investment (AI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Arlington Asset Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Arlington Asset Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

Arlington Asset Investment stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arlington Asset Investment has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.14 million. Arlington Asset Investment had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Arlington Asset Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

