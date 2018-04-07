Signature Bank (SBNY) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS

Investment analysts at UBS started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price target on the bank’s stock. UBS’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $136.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7,688.26, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $116.68 and a 12 month high of $161.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $328.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.86 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Signature Bank by 10.1% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 274,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after buying an additional 25,190 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Signature Bank by 246.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 23.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Signature Bank by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Signature Bank by 9.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

