Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) received a €42.00 ($51.85) price target from stock analysts at UBS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($61.73) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($76.54) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($51.85) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($56.79) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.87 ($54.16).

Salzgitter stock traded down €1.29 ($1.59) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €40.47 ($49.96). The company had a trading volume of 302,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. Salzgitter has a one year low of €29.74 ($36.72) and a one year high of €52.40 ($64.69).

WARNING: “UBS Analysts Give Salzgitter (SZG) a €42.00 Price Target” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/ubs-reiterates-42-00-price-target-for-salzgitter-szg-updated-updated.html.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.