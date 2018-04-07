Porsche (PAH3) Given a €80.00 Price Target at UBS

Porsche (ETR:PAH3) received a €80.00 ($98.77) price objective from investment analysts at UBS in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

PAH3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($127.16) price objective on shares of Porsche and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America set a €84.00 ($103.70) target price on shares of Porsche and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase set a €86.70 ($107.04) target price on shares of Porsche and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($101.23) target price on shares of Porsche and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($93.83) price objective on shares of Porsche and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €80.10 ($98.89).

Porsche stock opened at €67.40 ($83.21) on Wednesday. Porsche has a fifty-two week low of €47.28 ($58.37) and a fifty-two week high of €80.14 ($98.94).

Porsche Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. Its products include motorcycles, sports cars, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, and buses. The company markets and sells its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ?KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

