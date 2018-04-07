UDR, Inc. (UDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.45.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill set a $38.00 target price on UDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on UDR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price target on UDR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,162,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,729,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $461,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,390 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,256,800 over the last ninety days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in UDR by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,011,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,993,000 after buying an additional 2,200,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in UDR by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,889,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,903,000 after buying an additional 1,327,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in UDR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,344,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,365,000 after buying an additional 354,311 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in UDR by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 586,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,583,000 after buying an additional 317,789 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $11,151,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR remained flat at $$35.71 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,417. UDR has a one year low of $32.88 and a one year high of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $9,661.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. UDR had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $250.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that UDR will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 9th will be given a $0.3225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 6th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of and manages multifamily apartment communities generally located in various markets across the United States. The Company’s segments are Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other.

