UFO Coin (UFO) Trading Up 7.9% This Week

UFO Coin (CURRENCY:UFO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. During the last seven days, UFO Coin has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One UFO Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhouse, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. UFO Coin has a total market cap of $9.53 million and $1,812.00 worth of UFO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002724 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00089816 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012000 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007305 BTC.

About UFO Coin

UFO Coin (UFO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2014. UFO Coin’s total supply is 3,561,690,637 coins. UFO Coin’s official Twitter account is @UFOCoins. The official website for UFO Coin is ufocoin.net. The Reddit community for UFO Coin is /r/ufoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UFO Coin Coin Trading

UFO Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coinhouse and CryptoBridge. It is not presently possible to buy UFO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UFO Coin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UFO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

