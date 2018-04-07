Elkfork Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in UGI Corp (UGI)

Elkfork Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,606,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,691,000 after purchasing an additional 447,298 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in UGI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,509,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,576,000 after acquiring an additional 48,720 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in UGI by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,603,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,784,000 after acquiring an additional 709,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 12.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,224,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after acquiring an additional 241,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,022,000 after acquiring an additional 101,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

UGI stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7,718.17, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. research analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total transaction of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,524,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger Perreault purchased 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $99,811.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $925,524.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

