Jane Street Group LLC Trims Stake in UGI Corp (UGI)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169,325 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in UGI by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in UGI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 144,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in UGI by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UGI news, insider Roger Perreault purchased 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $99,811.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $925,524.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,166 shares in the company, valued at $20,524,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. UGI Corp has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,718.17, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. UGI had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on UGI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

About UGI

UGI Corporation is a holding company. The Company distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. It operates through six segments. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P. The UGI France segment consists of the French LPG distribution business of its subsidiaries, Antargaz, Finagaz and its liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) distribution businesses.

